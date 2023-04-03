A man who allegedly pointed a gun at a family’s car at a Livingston gas station was reportedly wounded in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Pan American Parkway.

A woman pulled into a gas station with her mother, daughter and granddaughter.

The man allegedly walked up and pointed a gun at the woman in the vehicle, but didn’t shoot. She called 911 and her husband who lives nearby.

The husband went to the scene. He says he pointed out the man, who had walked away, to responding officers, and they tried to talk to the man for some time.

At some point, shots were fired, and the man was shot. It’s unclear how many officers fired shots, or which agency they were with.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

Livingston police, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers were at the scene investigating.