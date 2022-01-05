Officer-involved shooting in Jersey Village under investigation by Texas Rangers

article

An investigation is underway by the Texas Rangers following an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday evening.



Authorities said the incident occurred on the 9000 block of Pheasant Trace Court just before 7:45 p.m.

We’re told Jersey Village officers located a stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Pheasant Trace Court.



When officers exited their vehicle, the suspect shifted the vehicle into reverse and struck the front of the police vehicle.

That’s when, authorities said, the officer, who was a passenger in the police vehicle, fired his weapon striking the suspect in the shoulder.



The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The officer was treated for glass in his hand and possibly a leg injury. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for his injuries.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.