Off-duty Lakeview Police Officer killed in Dickinson crash

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly crash that took the life of an off-duty Lakeview Police Officer on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred on the feeder road at Gulf Freeway and FM 517 in Dickinson.

Authorities said the officer, who has been identified as Larry Blacksmith, was in uniform and riding his personal motorcycle to work when he was struck by another vehicle.

Officials said preliminary findings indicate that the crash does not appear to be criminal.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released what led up to the crash.

What they're saying:

On the Lakeview Police Department Facebook page, the department released a statement saying,

"With heavy hearts, we share the tragic loss of one of our own. Officer Larry Blacksmith passed away following a devastating vehicle accident. Larry was not just a dedicated officer—he was a part of our family, a protector of our community, and a kind soul who brought light to those around him. Our department is hurting, and our hearts go out to his loved ones. We kindly ask the community to allow his family time and privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. We deeply appreciate the support, prayers, and compassion from the El Lago and Taylor Lake Village communities during this difficult time. Officer Blacksmith will never be forgotten."