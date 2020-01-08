Off-duty HPD officer shoots armed robbery suspect at Walmart in Humble: HCSO

article

Harris County deputies are investigating after a Houston police officer shot a possible robbery suspect in Humble.

The incident happened at a Walmart in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston.

According to HCSO, the off-duty officer witnessed an armed robbery attempt when she and the suspect were in the customer service line. The officer then fired her weapon and injured the man, who has been taken to the hospital.

The suspect is reportedly conscious and alert at this time.

Walmart has issued the following statement:

”We’re thankful for the swift action of the off-duty officer and grateful no one else was injured. We will assist the Houston Police Department with their investigation however we can.”