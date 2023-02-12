Off-duty Houston PD officer chases down man who fired off gun in downtown

A man is in custody Saturday night after officials said he tried to flee moments after firing off his weapon in downtown Houston.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING POLICE CHASES

It happened in the 500 block of Dallas St. around 9:45 p.m. when an off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department working an extra job noticed a disturbance between two groups of people.

No details were shared on what caused the disturbance, but at one point, an unidentified man in one of the groups took out a gun and opened fire. That shooter then tried to run away from the scene, and a brief chase began between him and the officer.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The shooter was later caught in a nearby parking garage, where police placed him in handcuffs. His gun was also recovered.

No shots were fired on the officer's part, we're told, and there were no injuries were reported during the incident.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING HOUSTON PD

It's unclear what charges the shooter will face, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.