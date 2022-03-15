NYC woman accused of torturing, holding online date hostage for $100K

A 22-year-old New York City woman faces attempted murder charges over claims she duped a date into coming to an apartment where he was allegedly tortured and held for a $100,000 ransom.

According to the New York Post, Valerie Rosario, 22, allegedly lured a 24-year-old man to a Bronx apartment last month, according to the Post.

It allegedly turned out to be a honeytrap.

After he got to the apartment, three men allegedly barged in and started pistol-whipping him. They then allegedly stripped him and, "placed him in a bathtub, poured flammable substances on him, and burned him with a flame", the paper reported from charging documents.

The woman and a group of men allegedly spent hours torturing the kidnaped man, even stabbing him while demanding $100,000 in ransom on a video call with the victim's brother.

Rosario allegedly picked out the victim after noticing that he would often flash money on his own personal Instagram account, and she suggested they get together.

The NYPD was able to track down one of the attackers to a van parked in Queens. The unconscious victim was found lying in the back of the van, wrapped in a blanket and his mouth covered with tape, according to the criminal complaint.

Rosario was later arrested and it being held in jail.

FOX 5 News reached out to Rosario's lawyer for comment. Raymond L. Loving simply stated: "Ms. Rosario denies all charges that have been leveled against her."