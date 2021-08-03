NYC to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, entertainment, fitness

New York City will require proof of vaccination for people who want to dine indoors and take part in other activities like gyms and theaters and for those who work there.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement on Tuesday morning. The policy and final details are expected to begin August 16. Enforcement will begin September 13.

"The only way to patronize these establishments is with vaccination- at least one dose," said de Blasio. "The same for workers- one dose."

NYC is the first city in the United States to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and other activities.

The policy is similar to one in France that requires a special COVID-19 vaccination pass for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall, or several other public places.

"We want businesses big and small to get acclimated," said de Blasio.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had encouraged businesses across New York to only allow vaccinated-only admission.

"Private businesses, bars, restaurants — go to a vaccine-only admission. I believe it's in your best business interest," Cuomo said. "If I go to a bar and I want to have a drink and I want to talk to the person next to me, I want to know that that person is vaccinated. If I go to a restaurant and I'm sitting at a table and the table right next to me, I want to know that they're vaccinated."

This is a developing story and will be updated.