NYC flooding: Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers

New York City faced a deluge of flash flooding Wednesday night triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Ida — halting trains, shutting down an airport and stranding straphangers and shoppers in multiple areas.

Video showed heavy rains leaving the Staten Island Costco parking lot flooded by what appeared to be several feet of water.

In a video captured by a customer at the Costco, a large truck can be seen slowly driving by, halfway submerged in the flash flood.

The dramatic footage of the Costco parking lot showed onlookers on their phones as dozens of cars appeared trapped nearly underwater.

"Just trying to shop at costco," wrote the person who posted the video.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia. Other video showed water rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport as the storm moved into New York on Wednesday night.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said roughly 5,300 residents were without power close to midnight after remnants of Hurricane Ida blasted the Northeast with heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes.





