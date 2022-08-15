Numerous residents displaced after apartment fire in southwest Houston, 8 units destroyed
HOUSTON - The Red Cross is helping several residents following a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday afternoon.
The fire sparked up at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Dr. in southwest Houston.
A fire burns at an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS
Officials said a total of eight apartments were destroyed in the fire.
No injuries were reported.