Numerous residents displaced after apartment fire in southwest Houston, 8 units destroyed

By
Published 
Updated 5:04PM
Houston
Fire destroys several southwest Houston apartments

A two-alarm fire left behind major damage on Monday afternoon in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - The Red Cross is helping several residents following a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday afternoon. 

The fire sparked up at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Dr. in southwest Houston.

A fire burns at an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive.

Officials said a total of eight apartments were destroyed in the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 