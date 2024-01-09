NRG Stadium top 10 most Googled stadium in the world, according to Gambling Zone

Houston is home to some of the best, and NRG Stadium is no different, as a recent study revealed its global popularity!

In a recent study by Gambling Zone, NRG Stadium was named the top 10 most Googled stadium in the world, ranking ninth.

NRG had 2,471,500 annual Google searches, according to Gambling Zone data from September 2022 to August 2023. The stadium holds a capacity of 71,500 people.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: Fan mingle outside NRG Stadium before the Tax Act Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The Houston stadium is ranked with other stadiums globally, placing just above Estadio Azteca in Mexico which was ranked tenth most Googled and among the list with Old Trafford stadium in the United Kingdom, which was ranked fifth.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California was the number one most-searched stadium in the world with 7,221,000 annual Google searches from September 2022 to August 2023.

To see the full list of popular stadiums in the world from Gambling Zone, click here.