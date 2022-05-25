Expand / Collapse search

NRA Convention in Houston can't be canceled days after Texas school shooting, mayor says

Uvalde, Texas School Shooting
HOUSTON - Following the tragedy of the school shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner answered questions regarding the upcoming NRA Convention scheduled for this weekend in Houston and whether it can be canceled. 

The convention is scheduled to begin on Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. 

"Canceling the convention would leave the City subject to a number of legal issues. The greater question is why are elected officials speaking there, and what message does that send. You can't pray and send condolences on one day and go and champion guns on the next," Mayor Turner said during his remarks.

The questions came after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School.

"How many more children must lose their lives from senseless gun violence? The answer to what happened in Uvalde is not to put more guns in our teachers' hands," said the mayor in his remarks during a city council meeting on Wednesday.

Beto O'Rourke, who is running for governor of Texas, called on current Texas Governor Greg Abbott to cancel the convention in Houston. 

"Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend’s NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas."

According to the NRA public agenda, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to speak to NRA attendees during the three-day conference. 