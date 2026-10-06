Northwest Houston shooting: Man found shot dead on W. Tidwell Road

The Brief Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northwest Houston. A man in his late 20s or early 30s was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Lt. J.P. Horelica says they have no witness information or suspect description.



A man was killed in an early morning shooting in northwest Houston, and Houston Police Department detectives are asking the public for help on possible information.

W. Tidwell Road deadly shooting

What we know:

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says Houston police officers responded to a shooting call after 12:40 a.m. on West Tidwell Road right along U.S. 290 Northwest Freeway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground who had been shot at least once. Houston Fire Department first responders arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead.

Investigators said that several parked vehicles in the area were also struck by gunfire during the shooting, but it did not appear anyone was inside them at the time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

At this time, investigators do not have any suspect information or witnesses, and it remains unclear what led up to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Lt. Horelica is asking anyone who may have caught something on surveillance footage from overnight or anyone with information on the shooting to is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.