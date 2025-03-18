Northwest Harris County: Missing 11-year-old last seen on Monday

article

The Brief Kaitlyn George, 11, was last seen on Bayou Crest Drive. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office (713-274-9270) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Harris County officials have issued a Missing Person Alert for an11-year-old who was last seen on Monday.

Kaitlyn George missing

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 11-year-old Kaitlyn George was last seen in the 6700 block of Bayou Crest Drive. This is in northwest Harris County, near Mt. Houston Road and Houston Rosslyn Road.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call one of the following:

Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-274-9270

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)