North Houston teenager thought to be missing found dead

What started as a presumed case of a missing teenager, evolved into a fatal hit and run fatal accident. The driver of the vehicle is still out there.

13-year-old Jeremiah Turner left his home in Acres Homes to take out the trash. The Turner family shared with FOX 26 a brief video showing the moment Jeremiah walked out the house. It will be the last image they would have of him alive.

When his mother and father realized he didn’t come back inside, they called authorities and filed a missing person’s report. Three days later, they received the heartbreaking news that their son was hit by a vehicle, and left to die in the street.

“I still can’t believe this. I haven’t even seen him yet, and I’m like, I’m still not believing until I see him. I’m hurting, I think I’m like still in shock right now,“ his mother, Stephanie Turner, told FOX 26.

Turner and her husband said that Jeremiah was a young athlete, and one of six siblings. The 13-year-old had left home in the past but would return hours later.

Last Friday, Jeremiah left the house after 10 p.m. on foot and was found dead 2:30 the next morning on Veterans Memorial Drive bear Houston National Cemetery.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it’s believed Jeremiah was struck by one vehicle that left the scene. Moments later a second vehicle hit him, but that driver pulled over and called 911. The second driver is not a suspect in this case.

The Turner’s are looking for answers as to how Jeremiah ended up at a location almost two hours walking distance from home, and how did the family receive a text message from him the day after.

“That was really strange for someone to text that at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and he was actually found dead at two or three in the morning. So why were they trying to impersonate him or were they trying to cover up something, would be my question.” explained his cousin, Shamir Washington.

All the Turners can do now is ask the public to come forward with any information about the driver of the car.

Jeremiah’s grandfather, Clifton Turner Sr. is asking, “Whoever, if it was an accident, or if it was on purpose, that they should come forward and man up. Jeremiah was not a man, he was a 13-year-old kid, even though he was a big kid, whatever happens I believe you know it should be to give the family closure.”

If you know anything about who is responsible for Jeremiah’s death, investigators want you to contact them at 281-376-3472.

