Deadly hit and run crash under investigation in northern Harris County

An investigation is underway following a deadly hit and run crash in northern Harris County.



According to Captain Jonathan Zitzmann, with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the crash occurred on the 10500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult Black male in the roadway. EMS officials pronounced him dead on the scene.

Zitzmann said they do believe the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle but it’s unclear what type of vehicle may have been involved.



If you have any information on this crash, contact the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office at (281) 376-3472.