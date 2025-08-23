North Harris County: Suspect arrested after 4-hour standoff with deputies
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A suspect has been arrested after an hours-long standoff with Harris County constable's deputies Saturday afternoon.
Harris County Standoff
What we know:
The standoff happened in the 21000 block of Grovedale Drive in north Harris County on Saturday.
Harris County Constable Mark Herman alerted the public of the arrest Saturday evening, saying the incident took place over four hours.
The suspect, an armed man, was taken into custody after the incident.
Pictures from the scene show what appears to be a shotgun on the hood of a vehicle.
Harris County standoff weapon
The suspect will be charged with assault, Herman said.
What we don't know:
The release did not identify the suspect.
Whether the shotgun was used by the suspect was not specified in the release.
The Source: Harris County Constable Mark Herman provided the information in this report.