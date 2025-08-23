North Harris County: Suspect arrested after 4-hour standoff with deputies

article

The Brief A suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff with Harris County constable's deputies. The armed man was taken into custody on Grovedale Drive and will be charged with assault. The suspect's identity and whether the shotgun was used in the incident are currently unknown.



A suspect has been arrested after an hours-long standoff with Harris County constable's deputies Saturday afternoon.

Harris County Standoff

What we know:

The standoff happened in the 21000 block of Grovedale Drive in north Harris County on Saturday.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman alerted the public of the arrest Saturday evening, saying the incident took place over four hours.

The suspect, an armed man, was taken into custody after the incident.

Pictures from the scene show what appears to be a shotgun on the hood of a vehicle.

Harris County standoff weapon

The suspect will be charged with assault, Herman said.

What we don't know:

The release did not identify the suspect.

Whether the shotgun was used by the suspect was not specified in the release.