Man killed in north Harris County allegedly trying to break into family home

The Brief A man was shot and killed after allegedly trying to break into a north Harris County apartment unit on Inverness Forest Wednesday morning. Authorities say a mother, father, and children lived inside the apartment. The father was allegedly detained by Harris County law enforcement.



One person is dead after being shot while allegedly breaking into a north Harris County apartment unit and authorities are investigating.

Man shot, killed at apartment complex

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the 21700 block of Inverness Forest about a shooting around 6 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they learned a neighbor in his 50s was allegedly trying to break into another apartment with a mother, father, and four children inside. The father shot the man when he saw him, officials say.

The person accused of breaking in was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The shooting suspect was detained by deputies, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Investigators are processing the scene, officials say.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the residents inside the apartment knew the person who was shot and killed.

At the moment, officials have not said if charges will be filed against the shooting suspect.