Harris County law enforcement have set up a perimeter as they search for two suspects accused of an aggravated robbery in a Target parking lot.

According to Constable Mark Herman's Office, there is a heavy police presence in the 19711 block of North Freeway as authorities search for two males suspected of robbing someone in the parking lot.

The suspects also allegedly attempted to break into vehicles at a Gringo's nearby the location, officials say.

Constables report the two suspects are armed and were last seen running on Casper Drive.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.