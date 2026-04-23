North Carolina woman accused of plot against Congregation Beth Israel in Houston

The Brief Angelina Han Hicks has been charged with felony conspiracy, court records show. She is accused of a plot against a Houston synagogue. Court documents state that Hicks conspired to "kill as many Jews as possible" by driving through Congregation Beth Israel.



A North Carolina woman has been charged in an alleged plot against a Houston synagogue.

What we know:

According to court records in Davidson County, Angelina Han Hicks has been charged with felony conspiracy.

Court documents state that Hicks conspired to "kill as many Jews as possible" by driving through Congregation Beth Israel in Houston.

Her bond was set at $10 million.

Documents state that there were also two other people involved in the alleged conspiracy that have not been arrested.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if authorities have identified the other two people or where they are from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.