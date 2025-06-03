Non-verbal child found alone near Highway 225, Pasadena police said

Pasadena police are searching for the family of a young girl found wandering in the area.

Young girl found wandering State Highway 225

What we know:

Night shift officers were called to Richey Street and State Highway 225 about a young girl about 8 to 10-years-old walking around.

According to the police department, the girl is non-verbal and very upset, but did not appear to be harmed.

The young girl is with officers while authorities try to find her family.

More investigations will be conducted to determine how she became left alone and if additional steps are needed to ensure she is safe.

If you recognize her, the police ask you to call 713-477-1221.

What we don't know:

The girl's family has not been identified, and it is not known where she came from.