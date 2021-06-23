Houston-area non-profit aimed at stopping gun violence optimistic about new gun reform plan

Local and state non-profits tell FOX 26 they are optimistic about President Biden's gun reform plan.

Ed Scruggs with Texas Gun Sense tells us he believes the announcement Wednesday will help curve gun violence across the nation and in Texas.

"A lot of the guns used in this crime wave are illegal guns, this is an attempt to stop that flow," said Scruggs.

Scruggs says with the increase in guns sales, means more guns being traded illegally.

"We have to crack down on the trade of illegal guns and the flow of illegal guns," said Scruggs. "It has grown greatly in the recent years and that comes on the heels of an explosion of gun sales."

Jane Winter with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense say they have boots on the ground. She is excited about the announcement and says it is a comprehensive plan.

"We finally have someone who is saying, doing nothing or putting more guns on the street isn't working," said Winter.

President Biden will be signing several executive orders green-lighting cities and states to use a portion for their COVID-19 relief funds to fund community efforts and to hire more police officers.

"It’s going to give those people on the ground the support that they need," said Winter.

The president also spoke about local intervention programs to break the cycle of violence.

FOX 26 spoke to one of those organizations founded by a Houstonian, Amber Goodwin. She is the creator of the Community Justice Action Fund.

‘When you look at the data for the cities like Houston, less than half of one percent of the population creates 50 to 60% of the violence," said Goodwin.

She says organizations, like the Community Justice Action Fund, get to the root of the problem.