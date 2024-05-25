Rapper Nicki Minaj films own arrest in Amsterdam

article

Rapper Nicki Minaj took to social media early Saturday morning to film her own apparent arrest in Amsterdam.

Authorities at the Amsterdam airport attempted to take Minaj into custody for drug possession, according to her Instagram Live video where she recorded the encounter.

Although Instagram Live footage is only available while it's being recorded, videos of the encounter have been re-shared on Instagram , showing the airport officials telling Minaj she is under arrest and her personal baggage needs to be searched. A Royal Netherlands Marechaussee spokesperson told NBC News that a 41-year-old woman had been arrested at Schiphol Airport for "possession of soft drugs."

In the video, an official is heard saying that Minaj is being arrested for "carrying drugs" and she was instructed to get into their vehicle so she could be transported to the police station.

"I’m not going in there. I need a lawyer present," Minaj replied.

Eventually, Minaj – whose legal name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty – got into the official vehicle and became concerned about making her upcoming show in Manchester, England.

The official is heard telling the "Super Bass" singer that he would "try to get [her] there" as soon as possible. Nicki is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and it is unclear if she was booked at an Amsterdam Police Station.

Nicki Minaj shared that she was detained for drug possession and her luggage was being searched. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After her Instagram Live ended, Minaj shared a video to her Instagram of a conversation with a man, informing her that her bags need to be searched.

"The police officer told me we have to also search all the luggage and to search everything. I'm so sorry to say that," the officer told Minaj.

"But isn't that what you planned on doing from the get-go? Why didn't you guys search it before it went on the plane?" Minaj asked.

The official told Minaj that they did a "random, quick check" before her luggage boarded her private plane, but because she "filmed" the officer, they wanted to do a more in-depth search.

Nicki Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and has a show scheduled in Manchester, England on May 25. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"First of all because you filmed him … He doesn’t believe that you don’t have more with you than you say," the official shared.

Minaj attempted to defend herself and said, "No, he asked me do I have any more in those purses and I said, ‘No,’ and I asked, ‘Where are my bags?’ They took my bags and put it on the plane before I could know what bags are on the plane."

Minaj took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared with her fans, "now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls."

She continued, "Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down."

Reps for Minaj and the Amsterdam airport did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

