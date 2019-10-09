News Brief for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Seven people were taken to the hospital after a three alarm fire broke out at a Motel 6 in Spring.

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are investigating after a police officer crashed his cruiser into a bicyclist and killed him.

Deputies are searching for four men who broke into a home in Northwest Harris County and killed a father of three.

Today, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner continued to defend a controversial $95,000 per year internship.