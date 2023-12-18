New Years 2024: Fireworks sales to begin Wednesday
HOUSTON - The New Year is quickly approaching and so are the sales of fireworks.
Wednesday, December 20 is the first day of fireworks sales for the Christmas/New Year's season.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
According to a release, Top Dog stores will be open beginning at 10 a.m. Mnday and will be selling fireworks through 7 p.m. on January 1.
As fireworks are being sold, it's important to remember fireworks safety as well.
Here are some tips you can take to keep you and your family safe:
- Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.
- Always read and follow label directions.
- Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!
- Buy from reliable sellers. Stay away from illegal explosives. Never experiment or make your own fireworks.
- Use outdoors only.
- Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).
- Never try to re-light a "dud" firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water before disposing of it.)
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Never throw or point fireworks at other people.
- The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.
- Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can. Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can. Position your trash can away from your garage or home.
- And be courteous to your neighbors about when you shoot your fireworks and pick up your debris.