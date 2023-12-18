New Years 2024: Fireworks sales to begin Wednesday

The New Year is quickly approaching and so are the sales of fireworks.

Wednesday, December 20 is the first day of fireworks sales for the Christmas/New Year's season.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to a release, Top Dog stores will be open beginning at 10 a.m. Mnday and will be selling fireworks through 7 p.m. on January 1.

As fireworks are being sold, it's important to remember fireworks safety as well.

Here are some tips you can take to keep you and your family safe: