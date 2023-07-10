New ways to save on Amazon Prime Day, according to experts

Amazon, and competing retailers, have already started to offer deals on many items ahead of Amazon's annual Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day runs Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, while some other retailers are holding sales throughout the week.

This year, Amazon is offering new ways to save.

"Amazon has leaned hard into other Prime deals on TVs for Prime Day. It’s got, in fact, for one of the Invite-only offers, it’s got a 43-inch TV for $100," said shopping expert Julie Ramhold with DealNews.

To maximize your savings during Amazon Prime Day, Ramhold says to add items you want to your wish list.

You'll need an Amazon Prime Membership to take advantage of the best deals, but you can get a 30-day free trial.

"Just be sure you cancel before you get charged for the next month," said Ramhold.

New this year, Amazon says its Invite-only deals let you request an invitation on hot items to be notified how to buy them at exclusive prices.

You can also use the Amazon app or Alexa to alert you when a price drops.

"You can jump on it and take advantage of it before it goes out," said Ramhold.

Amazon also says members who apply and are approved for a Prime Visa credit card can get a $200 Amazon gift card, plus 5% back on Amazon purchases or 0% APR for 6-12 months on purchases of $50 or more. After the 0% promo period, a variable APR of 19.24% to 27.24% applies.

Ramhold says expect deals on electronics, home and garden, and some back-to-school supplies.

But other retailers, including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are offering competing sales this week, with additional ways to save through their own membership programs.

"The prices are impressive. I will say there’s a Lenovo TV on sale at Target that’s like $350 off this week," said Ramhold.

You can do a quick item search on Google Shopping to see the retailer with the lowest price, or an app called CamelCamelCamel to see its price history.

"It can show that it’s the same price it was three months ago on a random Tuesday," for example, said Ramhold. "So it can help you evaluate if these deals on Prime Day are something you should take advantage of."

You can also download a cash-back browser extension such as Rakuten, Ibotta, or Honey.

"You can get an even better price when you combine the fact that you get the deal price as well as cashback on top of that," said Ramhold.

Tuesday at 12:30 pm on the FOX 26 Houston livestream, catch my chat with Ramhold for more secrets to saving money on the sales this week.