Industrial facilities in Texas released an estimated 2.1 million pounds of unauthorized pollution into the air during the recent winter storm, according to reports filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Officials say freezing weather forced oil refineries, petrochemical plants, and other unprepared facilities to shut down, releasing toxic chemicals into the air.

Companies dumped their waste on Jan 13 and 16, with 92 releases reported in 27 counties. The Houston area alone contributed over 800,000 pounds of pollution to the atmosphere based on their report.

Officials say during freezing conditions on Jan. 13, a gas pipeline in West Texas released nearly 300,000 pounds of methane and other toxic chemicals.

There was also a leak of over 150,000 pounds of chemicals at an ExxonMobil facility near Beaumont between Jan 16 and 17, and the cause was weather-related.

125,399 pounds of chemicals were released from another ExxonMobil facility in Baytown due to weather-related impacts on multiple units and associated equipment.

Luke Metzger, Executive Director of Environment Texas Research and Policy Center, emphasized that much of this pollution could be prevented with proper weatherization measures.

Metzger said "Texas families at risk are already dealing with a lot during extreme weather. They shouldn’t also have to worry about their kids breathing cancer-causing chemicals."