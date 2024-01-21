Expand / Collapse search

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston due to report of fire onboard

Houston
HOUSTON - An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Houston on Sunday afternoon. 

According to officials, the aircraft reportedly had a fire in an oven in the aircraft's galley. 

Officials said after 30 minutes, the aircraft was declared fire safe. 

In a statement to FOX 26, American Airlines said, "Shortly after departure, crew members on American Airlines flight 885 with service from Austin (AUS) to Charlotte (CLT) reported a mechanical issue onboard. Out of an abundance of caution, the flight diverted to Houston (IAH). The aircraft landed safely and without incident, and taxied to the gate under its own power. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and appreciate our team members for their professionalism. We are currently working to assist impacted customers, and they are scheduled to redepart to CLT later tonight."

No injuries were reported. 