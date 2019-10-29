New report ranks Houston as 19th most dangerous city for drivers

If you've been commuting in Houston and felt uneasy to hit the major highways, you aren't alone. In fact, a recent study has shown that Houston is ranked the 19th most dangerous city with a population of over 200,000 in the U.S. for drivers.

On average, there are 11.4 driving fatalities for every 100,000 people in the U.S. Although Houston came under this number, it more than doubled the national average of motor vehicle thefts, which is 237 people per 100,000.

Motor vehicle fatalities: 10.6 per 100,000 people (245 per year)

Relative collision likelihood: 38.0% above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 501 per 100,000 people (11,596 per year)

Annual days with precipitation: 103

Both Dallas and Fort Worth, Portland, and Orlando all made the list, but shockingly, most cities on the list were not major metro areas. The likelihood of getting into any car accident is higher in urban areas, but the likelihood of being involved in a fatal accident is higher in rural areas.

