New program helps teachers learn to teach virtually

The way teachers are being trained is being drastically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are now learning about virtual education.

A team of educators at the Harris County Department of Education is offering a new type of training and certification program for recent college graduates or second career seekers.

The program allows teachers to learn how to teach in the classroom both in-person and virtually.

To find out more information about the alternative teacher certification program email hcdeacp@hcde-texas.org.