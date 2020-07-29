Expand / Collapse search

New program helps teachers learn to teach virtually

Harris Co. Department of Education is offering teacher training and certification for educators who are heading into a unique time of in-person and virtual instruction.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The way teachers are being trained is being drastically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are now learning about virtual education.

A team of educators at the Harris County Department of Education is offering a new type of training and certification program for recent college graduates or second career seekers.

The program allows teachers to learn how to teach in the classroom both in-person and virtually.

To find out more information about the alternative teacher certification program email hcdeacp@hcde-texas.org.

