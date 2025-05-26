New Orleans prison escape: Two escapees captured in Huntsville, another captured in Baton Rouge

The Brief Huntsville police said two New Orleans prison escapees were captured on Monday. Both men, Jermaine Donald and Leo Tate, were taken into custody without incident. Another escapee, Lenton Vanburen, was captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Two escapees remain on the loose after three were captured in the cities of Huntsville, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday.

Huntsville police confirmed two of the escapees were captured in Huntsville on Monday.

Orleans parish inmate escape: Two escapees caught in Huntsville

What we know:

Officials said two of the remaining escapees were taken into custody following a pursuit that ended up in Huntsville.

We're told the pursuit ended on U.S. 190 near Geneva Road on Monday.

Both men, Jermaine Donald and Leo Tate, were taken into custody without incident.

Leo Tate (left) and Jermaine Donald (right) (Source: Huntsville Police Department)

Officials said Donald was charged with outstanding warrants for escape and resisting an officer; his original charges were illegal carrying a weapon and second-degree murder. Tate was charged with outstanding warrants for aggravated escape and escape from custody. He was in custody on the original charge of obstruction of justice. Both Donald and Tate were taken to the Walker County Jail for processing.

Texas DPS and Huntsville PD assisted in the capture.

Another escapee captured in Louisiana

According to FOX News, Lenton Vanburen was captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Lenton Vanburen (Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Louisiana Attorney General posted on X that Van Buren was captured and is back in custody.

"Vanburen was originally incarcerated on charges of parole violation, possession of firearm by felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon," Murrill wrote.