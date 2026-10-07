New Lee Gilley case: Parents of Christa Gilley file civil lawsuit

The Brief The parents of Christa Gilley, the pregnant woman allegedly killed by Lee Gilley, have filed a civil lawsuit against Lee Gilley. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday afternoon in Harris County, according to court records. Records state the plaintiffs are seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and non-monetary relief.



The parents of Christa Gilley, the pregnant woman allegedly killed by Lee Gilley, have filed a civil lawsuit against Lee Gilley.

Civil lawsuit filed against Lee Gilley in Harris County

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday afternoon in Harris County, according to court records.

Records state the plaintiffs are seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and non-monetary relief.

The backstory:

Authorities were called out to Allston Street on October 7, 2024, in a Houston Heights neighborhood.

According to police, Lee Gilley called EMS claiming his wife, Christa Gilley, committed suicide, but her injuries contradicted his story.

Hospital physicians and the medical examiner said her injuries were consistent with strangulation. Court documents state Lee Gilley intentionally caused his wife’s death by applying pressure to Christa Gilley’s neck and upper back.

Gilley posted a $1 million bond.

However, prosecutors alleged Gilley cut off his ankle monitor, used forged documents, and fled to Italy while out on bond.

The U.S. submitted a formal request to extradite Gilley initially, but defense attorney Dick DeGuerin said the Italian courts wanted assurances that Gilley would not face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted.

DeGuerin said Italy will not extradite someone who could face the death penalty and may also refuse extradition if the defendant could receive life without the possibility of parole.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed in September 2026 in a filing that they will not be seeking the death penalty against Lee Gilley.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with DeGuerin on Wednesday morning on the latest regarding the extradition case.