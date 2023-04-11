article

A brand-new Houston METRO station is bringing ‘Tiger Pride’ front and center.

On Tuesday morning, students, teachers, and faculty of Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School, joined METRO and Avenue CDC to cut the ribbon on the newest student-designed bus shelter.

Those in attendance were treated to performances by the school's drumline, cheerleading, dance teams, and mariachi band. The Black Knights JROTC opened the ceremony with a presentation of the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance.

METRO Board Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran thanked partners for their role in the project — highlighting the importance of giving local youth the ability to make a difference in their neighborhoods.

"What better way to empower our children than by allowing them to make positive real-world changes in their communities," said Ramabhadran.