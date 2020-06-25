New emergency rules enacted for child day care providers

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has enacted new emergency rules related to health and safety standards for child daycare operations.

HHSC says these emergency rules include many of guidelines from the Open Texas Child Care Checklist.

The emergency rules require child daycare centers to operate in accordance with the Guidance for Child Care Programs that Remain Open released by the Centers of Disease Control in addition to other requirements.

The new rules require the following:

Caregiver Requirements

All caregivers must take required health and safety training related to COVID-19 through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

All employees age 65 and older should talk to their health care provider to assess their risk and to determine if they should stay home

Screening Requirements

Operators must implement screening procedures that align with the CDC’s most recent guidance

Operators must conduct daily screening of anyone who enters the operation and deny entry only to those who fail the screening criteria

Drop-off and Pick-up Procedures

Operators must implement drop-off and pick-up procedures that limit possible exposure between families and child care staff

Parents must pick-up and drop-off of children outside the operation, unless there is a legitimate need for the parent to enter

Diapering Procedures

Caregivers must follow current minimum standards related to diapering

Caregivers must wash their and the child's hands before beginning

Caregivers must wear gloves

Operators must post diaper changing procedures in all changing areas

Soiled Clothing Requirements

All children and caregivers should have multiple changes of clothing available to change any clothing with secretions on it

Caregivers must place contaminated clothing in a sealed plastic bag to be sent home or wash in a washing machine at the center

Caregivers must wash their and the child's hands

Caregivers must never allow a child to wear another child's clothing

Environmental Health

Operators must adjust the HVAC system if possible, to allow fresh air to enter the operation

Operators must limit machine washable cloth toys to one person at a time and launder toys before being used by another child

Operators must post signs describing handwashing steps near sinks used for handwashing

Food Preparation

Operators must have a sink used exclusively for food preparation if your operation prepares food

Caregivers must serve children individual meals and snacks; family-style meals may not be served

