Houston crash: Toddler hit, killed by security guard after wandering into apartment complex parking lot

The Brief An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit and killed by a security guard at a Houston apartment complex, officials said. According to the Houston Police Department, they were called out to the intersection of Forum Park Drive, near Bissonnet Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.



An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit and killed by a security guard at a Houston apartment complex, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, they were called out to the intersection of Forum Park Drive, near Bissonnet Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Houston police said a family was leaving their apartment and were trying to load up into their vehicle.

Officials said a toddler who was with them slipped away from the mother and darted out into the parking lot.

That's when a security guard, who officials said was protecting the complex by doing his patrol, made contact with the toddler.

Officials stated the security guard felt the contact, stopped and got out to help.

Police said the father of the toddler and the security called 911 before they both decided to try and take the toddler to the hospital.

The child was placed into the security guard's vehicle and began coming to the front of the complex when the Houston Fire Department arrived.

Authorities said they began performing aid to the toddler and the toddler was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police stated the security guard remained on the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

The security guard was evaluated by DWI investigators and was found not to have any impairments, officials said.

Officials said the security guard is not facing any charges.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the identity of the toddler or the security guard.