Greenhouse Road road rage: 2 detained after shooting between vehicles

The Brief Two people, 19 and 20, have been detained after an apparent road rage shooting in the west Houston area. Officials believe one vehicle was possibly tailgating another. There was a third vehicle at the scene with a juvenile female and 9-year-old child.



Harris County authorities are investigating an apparent road rage shooting in the west Houston area from Sunday evening.

What we know:

Sergeant Munoz reports deputies with District 4 were called to Greenhouse Road near the intersection of Misty Cove Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Three vehicles were going southbound on Greenhouse Road, and it's believed one vehicle may have been tailgating another vehicle too closely, causing a road rage incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Greenhouse Road road rage (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

According Sgt. Munoz, the drivers of the two vehicles pulled out weapons and began exchanging gunfire. The third vehicle not involved in the shooting had a juvenile female and a 9-year-old child in the vehicle.

Officials said a 19-and 20-year-old male were detained.

No one was shot in the incident. However, one vehicle hit another, causing it to turn on its side.

What we don't know:

The identity of those involved has not been released.

Authorities have now said how many weapons have been recovered.