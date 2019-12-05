New Caney man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Possession of Child Pornography

article

Craig Anderson, 67, of New Caney, Texas, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for Possession of Child Pornography. Anderson entered a guilty plea on charges on Tuesday inside a Montgomery County courtroom.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was alerted about the possible sexual abuse of a child and child pornography in June 2018. That's when the department says it began their investigation into Anderson.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for Anderson's cell phone and found dozens of pornographic images of underage children. Investigators say Anderson's Google search history showed his affinity for disturbing images and videos, which included those of minors.

With a guilty plea in this case, Anderson waives any rights to appeal this case.

The sheriff's office says Anderson will be 82 years old before he is eligible for parole.

