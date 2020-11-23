New businesses in Houston area catering to peace of mind open amid pandemic

article

While the pandemic dealt a crushing blow to many businesses, some new businesses in Houston were still able to successfully open this summer.

There’s one key ingredient many people are looking for this year, and that’s peace of mind. FOX 26 took a look at two businesses that were able to make a profit in a tough economy by supplying that demand for tranquility.

Relaxing Rhythm Sound Spa opened on Katy Freeway June 8 in the midst of a crippled economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The very day that the shutdown happened, we were on our way to go pick up the bio sound bed,’ said Christine Brannan, the owner of Relaxing Rhythm Sound Spa. “The different hertz levels do different things for the body.”

While the unanticipated pandemic delayed the grand opening, once she did open her bio sound healing therapy business, Brannan was able to treat those whose lives had been upended by a tough 2020 and needed peace of mind more than ever.

“I’ve had lots of first responders that have been coming in, health care workers,” said Brannan. “I wholeheartedly believe that in times of distress, this is exactly what bio sound therapy is for, and so we just needed to figure out the best way that we could bring it to the community.”

On the south side of Houston, another business providing peace of mind was also in the works when the COVID-19 shutdown happened. The co-owners of The Ranch Houston were forced to pause their plans.

“We’re gonna get it set, we’re gonna open it to the public, and then COVID happened, and we’re like how do we still do our vision,” recalls Lenie Caston-Miller who co-owns the business with her wife Tamika Caston-Miller.

The 2.5-acre plot of land is an outdoor yoga studio, an artistry workshop, and a community garden.

With many yoga studios forced to close, the studio Tamika worked at ended up closing permanently. She was already working to open The Ranch just as yogis began looking for more outdoor yoga venues.

“When that happened, I decided to continue offering classes here for the community that felt yoga-homeless, if you will,” said Tamika.

“We were talking to friends and clients, and we saw a gap in our yoga community that needed to be filled, we had the space, and so we just started offering classes, and it’s just grown super organically,” said Lenie.

The Ranch successfully opened for business in June with plans to expand and build indoor venues on the property too, but as many plans have slowed to a crawl, the Caston-Millers are keeping a positive perspective:

“Every day it’s like what can we do to keep going towards our vision versus what’s being blocked by the pandemic,” said Lenie.