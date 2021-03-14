Neighbors help rescue family of 7 from massive house fire in SE Houston

A family of 7 was rescued from their burning home early Sunday morning in southeast Houston.

Viewer video, provided to FOX 26, shows the home off Sagedowne Lane engulfed in flames around 1 a.m.

According to a Captain with the Houston Fire Department, nearby neighbors helped rescue the family which had been sleeping.

"We just wanted to get them out," said Chris Cardenas. "The whole back half of the house, it was just flames. The smoke around here was crazy."

"Our first reaction was to start banging on windows," said Jorge Cardenas. "They were dead asleep. We banged on the doors. He tried to knock it down. They actually had a desk blocking the door, because they don’t use the front door. They only use the back door."

According to neighbors, there were 7 people rescued from inside the home. Three of them were adults, and 4 were young children.

"There was a little boy asleep on the couch," said Jorge. "Whenever I started yelling, he woke up. The door only opened halfway. They were having trouble squeezing everyone out. They had to go one by one."

Houston firefighters say some of the people inside the home were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The home is a total loss. Red Cross has been called to help the impacted family.

As of Sunday evening, the cause of the massive fire remains under investigation.

"It could have ended differently," said Alejandro Aomaguer. "We’re so glad they were able to make it out okay."