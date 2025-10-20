Neighbors, city leaders in Houston's Third Ward concerned of possible removal of George Floyd & BLM tribute

The Brief Community members in Third Ward shared concerns about the possibility of the George Floyd tribute and the Black Lives Matter mural on Alabama St. being removed per the Texas Governors policy. City Councilmember Dr. Carolyn Evans - Shabazz, who represents District D, offered a message to the community. The possibility of a removal comes after the Rainbow Crosswalk on Taft and Westheimer was removed Monday morning.



The rainbow crosswalk on Taft and Westheimer is gone. It was removed early Monday morning, but not without a fight.

Houston Third Ward residents, city leaders worried about other tributes being removed

Many protestors tried to stop the removal, and some were even arrested. Some residents say they are concerned about what else could be removed per the governor’s new mandate to remove markings on roads with political ideologies, including in Houston’s Third Ward, where a Black Lives Matter Mural and George Floyd Tribute, stretch across Alabama Street.

What they're saying:

The George Floyd Mural and Black Lives Matter Tribute serve as a reminder for the community, according to the people who live nearby.

Community members say they are concerned this will soon be erased, and they don’t want that.

"It means a lot to Third Ward. If it didn't mean anything, they never would have done what they did here," said Lawrence Brooks.

In the community where George Floyd grew up, the mural that reads "Black Lives Matter", along with an image of his Yates High School Jersey, serves as a reminder of what happened to him, according to people that live close by.

Dr. Carolyn Evans - Shabazz, Council Member for District D, responded to the possibility of a removal, saying:

"The George Floyd mural and Black Lives Matter tribute in Houston’s Third Ward are sacred symbols of remembrance, healing, and unity. They reflect the soul of our community and the lived experiences of generations who have called this neighborhood home.

These works were not acts of politics, they were acts of love. They were created by local artists, students, and community members who came together to honor a son of Houston whose life and legacy changed the world.

For many students, participating in this project was an opportunity to better understand and cope with the national events that shaped this moment in history, turning pain into purpose through art.

While the State’s recent directive has caused alarm, I want our residents to know that my office is in communication with the Mayor’s administration and City departments to ensure that the community’s voice is heard in any discussions that could affect these tributes.

We cannot legislate compassion, and we cannot erase history by painting over it. Removing these symbols from our streets will not remove what they represent in our hearts, a call for justice, equality, and hope.

As the Council Member for District D, the District of Destination, I remain steadfast in defending the cultural landmarks that define Houston’s identity and celebrate the diversity that makes our city strong."

Community members who live nearby are hoping this mural stays in its rightful place.

"I thought it was a good idea for the younger people in our generation coming up. They need to know what happened, and I don’t think the mural is bothering anyone," said Eleanor Victoria.

The other side:

FOX 26 did reach out to METRO, who was in charge of removing the rainbow crosswalk in Montrose, about the possibility of a removal in Third Ward, but at this time we have not heard back.