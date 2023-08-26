In a disappointing loss, the Needville Little League team's World Series run has come to an end.

The strong team had a 6-1 loss against the El Segundo Little League team from California in the U.S. Final to compete for the World Series Final against an International team.

They will now play for third place in the series in a Consolation game on Sunday against Kuei-Shan Little League.

Congratulations on an amazing run Needville!