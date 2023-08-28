Expand / Collapse search

Needville Little League: Hometown celebration for team scheduled for September 9

By
Published 
Needville
FOX 26 Houston

Needville Little League loses in US Final

Nail-biting moments in the small town of Needville as their little league team competed in the World Series. FOX 26 Sherman Desselle visited a watch party and spoke with supportive community members

HOUSTON - The Needville Little League Team, who played amazing throughout the Little League World Series, will be returning home on Monday evening to Houston

RELATED: Needville Little League Team devastating loss against California team in US Final

However, the team wanted to let everyone know that there will not be a parade for the team tonight. The team did say if anyone wants to greet the team to line up on Main Street as the team returns home on Monday. 

RELATED: Needville finishes Little League World Series as second place U.S. team, fourth overall

There will be a hometown celebration for September 9 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bluejay Stadium. 

Admission and parking for the celebration will be free, according to city officials. 