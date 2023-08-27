The team from Needville has made many in their Texas community proud for their run in the Little League World Series, which they finished in fourth place overall and second place among U.S. teams.

The consolation game for third place ended in a 10-0 loss for Needville against Kuei-Shan on Sunday morning.

Many have offered their congratulations to the team for making it all the way to the U.S. Championship game on Saturday. Needville was undefeated before that game, winning all four matchups leading up to the game between the top two teams in the U.S.

El Segundo Little League from California won the game 6-1 to head to the World Series Championship against Pabao Little League from Willemstad, Curaçao.

After the game on Saturday, Fort Bend County Judge KP George offered congratulations to Needville for their "remarkable performance" and said the team "made Fort Bend County proud."

The Houston Astros also offered their congratulations and said it was "a run to be proud of."

The World Series Championship game begins at 3 p.m. ET at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport Pennsylvania.