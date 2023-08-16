Expand / Collapse search
Needville in Little League World Series: 1st game Wednesday night

Needville little league going to World Series

It was a special night in Needville as the community got together to celebrate their little league baseball team advancing to the Little League World Series they defeated a very tough Louisiana team on Tuesday 5-3 to advance to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The community gathered for a pep rally for the team and the manager, Andy McRae says he knew early how far the team could go.

NEEDVILLE, Texas - Needville Little League is gearing up for their first game in the Little League World Series.

The team from Fort Bend County will face off against a team from Media, Pa., on Wednesday night.

The tournament is held annually in South Williamsport, Pa., and consists of 10 teams from across the United States and 10 international teams.

Needville coach on Little League World Series

Needville Little League coach Andy McRae talks about the team competing in the Little League World Series.

Needville beat a team from Louisiana in the Southwest Region tournament last week to advance to the LLWS.

During a pep rally following their win, head coach Andy McRae said he knew early just how far this team could go.

"We saw it early and knew that they were going to do some cool stuff. They could throw really well, and hit it really far, and catch it easily. Makes it nice for me to coach," McRae said last week.

Needville parents talk Little League World Series

Needville Little League will play their first Little League World Series game on Wednesday. The players' parents talk about the experience.

FOX 26 Sports spoke with McRae on Wednesday morning. He says the team has had some good days of practice and is ready to go.

"At the end of the day, we’re at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, playing in the Little League World Series," McRae said. "They’re super excited. There’s no doubt that they’ll be ready to go. Now we’ll just see what happens when 12-year-olds play in front of 10- to 15,000 people. We’re excited to see what comes out."

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET at Lamade Stadium.

The West of the Brazos Bar and Grill will host a watch party. The address is 23220 Highway 36, Damon, TX, United States, Texas.