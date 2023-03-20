Nearly 30 students were the lucky recipients of a scholarship awarded by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, Sheriff Eric Fagan awarded 26 graduating high school seniors from Fort Bend Co. with a $1,500 scholarship through his and Captain Kevin Hunt's joint program, "Jokes and Justice," in partnership with Patrick's Project and Unlimited Visions Aftercare, Inc.

(Photo courtesy of Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

The showcase program first began in 2014, designed to bring law enforcement and the community together. A total of $136,000 in scholarships have been awarded to graduating high school seniors, since its inception.

Here are the names of the students who received scholarships:

Alifiya Saleem

Elizabeth Shin

Anana Ardoin

Fortune Iwuh

Andon Flenoy

Gemma Alas

Babitta Sajeesh

Jramail Tyler II

Bashar Zaibaq

Marc Betancourt

Brooklynn Ochoa

Mikhaila Reid

Bryce Jackson

Shane Coleman

Caleb Martin

Sonia Jacobo

Camile Stokes

Sydnee Thomas

Clarissa Holguin

Sydney Geter

Daniella Chandler

Tanish Bhatia

Dominic Michaux

Tanner Riley

Eian Perry

Taylor Williams

"It was a good day to reward such deserving students with these scholarships totaling $39,000," Sheriff Fagan said in a statement.

Each student also received a custom medallion, a t-shirt, and a proclamation from State Rep. Ron Reynolds.