Nearly $40,000 in scholarship money awarded to 26 graduating seniors
Nearly 30 students were the lucky recipients of a scholarship awarded by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release, Sheriff Eric Fagan awarded 26 graduating high school seniors from Fort Bend Co. with a $1,500 scholarship through his and Captain Kevin Hunt's joint program, "Jokes and Justice," in partnership with Patrick's Project and Unlimited Visions Aftercare, Inc.
(Photo courtesy of Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)
The showcase program first began in 2014, designed to bring law enforcement and the community together. A total of $136,000 in scholarships have been awarded to graduating high school seniors, since its inception.
Here are the names of the students who received scholarships:
- Alifiya Saleem
- Elizabeth Shin
- Anana Ardoin
- Fortune Iwuh
- Andon Flenoy
- Gemma Alas
- Babitta Sajeesh
- Jramail Tyler II
- Bashar Zaibaq
- Marc Betancourt
- Brooklynn Ochoa
- Mikhaila Reid
- Bryce Jackson
- Shane Coleman
- Caleb Martin
- Sonia Jacobo
- Camile Stokes
- Sydnee Thomas
- Clarissa Holguin
- Sydney Geter
- Daniella Chandler
- Tanish Bhatia
- Dominic Michaux
- Tanner Riley
- Eian Perry
- Taylor Williams
"It was a good day to reward such deserving students with these scholarships totaling $39,000," Sheriff Fagan said in a statement.
Each student also received a custom medallion, a t-shirt, and a proclamation from State Rep. Ron Reynolds.