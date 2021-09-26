Nearly 25 families evacuated, roads closed after train derailed with leaking chemical tanker in Smithville

article

Officials in Smithville are working on a train derailment Saturday, where a chemical tanker was leaking.

It's unclear what caused the train to derail, but officials say the Union Pacific derailment crew is working to clear the pileup and has plugged the leaking chemical tanker.

As a result of the incident, TxDOT has closed SH95, FM2571, and FM535 and 20-25 families have been evacuated until it is safe to return.

Meanwhile, officials say they are waiting for Union Pacific air quality experts to take samples in and around the impacted areas including Walker, Prima, and Harris, among others.

This is a developing story.