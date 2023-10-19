NCAA investigating University of Michigan football team for sign stealing

The University of Michigan football team is under investigation for alleged sign stealing, the Big Ten Conference said in a statement.

The conference and university were notified by the NCAA of the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

"The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation," the statement read online.

The allegations were first made public in a Yahoo!sports article published Thursday.

The Wolverines are undefeated this season, winning their first six games and are ranked No. 2 in the country. They play their in-state rivals next weekend.

Examples of sign stealing is when employees of one team scout out an opponent's signs for calling plays. It's not exclusive to football either with one of the most recent cases coming after the Houston Astros Major League Baseball team was caught cheating during their 2017 campaign toward winning the World Series.

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh is also under investigation for alleged recruiting violations. He served a university-imposed three-game suspension at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.