Nationwide recall issued for 56,000 Skippack Medical Lab COVID-19 Antigen Tests

More than 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests are being recalled because of the potential for inaccurate results.

Manufacturer Universal Meditech says its Skippack Medical Lab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen tests were distributed without appropriate pre-market clearance or approval.

According to a notice from the FDA, the test could provide inaccurate results.

The tests, which were manufactured from October 2021 through December of 2021, were sent to distributors in California and Texas, and were distributed in January of 2022.

