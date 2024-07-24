National Tequila Day is here, and Houston is ready to celebrate with an array of tempting specials and deals. Whether you're a fan of classic margaritas or looking to try something new, the city's bars and restaurants are serving up fantastic offers. From discounted margaritas to tequila flights and specialty cocktails, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy this spirited holiday. Check out our list of the National Tequila Day specials around Houston and make your plans to raise a glass and enjoy the festivities!

Chili's

Address: Four across Houston area

Drink Special: $5 Tequila Trifecta

Chuy's

Address : Multiple locations across Houston

Drink Specials: $1 tequila floaters, and $5 top-shelf tequila shots.

Cyclone Anaya's

Address : Locations include The Galleria, River Oaks, Houston Heights, Memorial City, Rice Village, Midtown, and The Woodlands

Margarita Deals: $5 regular house margaritas and $10 jumbo margaritas at all locations.

Daiq’s

Address : 7333 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Suite 101, Houston, TX 77072

Specials: $3 Repo Shots, $25 1942, and $60 Margarita Towers.

Gifted and Grace

Address : Houston, TX (Tomball/Cypress & Memorial)

Cookie Decorating Class: $45 class includes tequila-themed sugar cookies and a complimentary margarita from La Mex. Class starts at 5:30 p.m. All supplies are provided. Reserve your spot : $45 class includes tequila-themed sugar cookies and a complimentary margarita from La Mex. Class starts at 5:30 p.m. All supplies are provided. Reserve your spot here

H Town Restaurant Group

Address : Four locations across Houston

Margarita Deals: "The Greatest Margarita" for $18 (regularly $32) and Signature Margaritas for $10 all day.

Home Run Dugout

Address : 1220 Grand W Blvd, Katy, TX 77449

Frozen Margarita Flights: $10 frozen margarita flights all day.

Kamp Houston

Address : 6025 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

Drink Specials: $1 well, $2 Don Julio, and $3 1942 shots from 4-8 p.m.

Picos Restaurants

Address : 3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Tequila Tastings and Specials: Tequila-inspired dishes and flights. Free Tres Generaciones tequila samples from 12:30-2:30 p.m., and a Cristalino tequila tasting from 4:30-6 p.m.

Prospect Park

Address : 3100 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057

Drink Deals: $1 wells, $2 Don Julio, and $3 1942 shots from 4-8 p.m.

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

Addresses : Garden Oaks, 4567 N Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX; Oak Forest, 7890 Oak Forest Dr., Houston, TX

Margarita Offerings: $8 jumbo house margaritas all day.

Verde Garden