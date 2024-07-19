We all scream for ICE CREAM!!! National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, which is the best time to enjoy a sweet, cold treat during the Houston heat!

Ice cream is a treat that can be enjoyed all year round, although the volume produced during the hotter months signals otherwise. The majority of ice cream and other frozen desserts in the U.S. are made between March and August, with July being the busiest month of all, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Ice cream shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most crave-able options. To find out who's doing the best job of it, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Houston using data from Yelp. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only businesses with at least 10 reviews were considered. Also, in an effort to highlight independent businesses and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included.

Read on to determine where you'll get your next cup or cone from!

#1. KICPOPS

- Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: Houston, Texas

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, food trucks, caterers

#2. llaollao

- Rating: 5.0/5 (28 reviews)

- Address: 5085 Westheimer Road Houston, Texas

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#3. SweetRide! Houston

- Rating: 4.9/5 (19 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: Houston, Texas

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, caterers, food trucks

#4. Refresqueria Botanera

- Rating: 4.9/5 (12 reviews)

- Address: 6310 South Lake Houston Pkwy Ste B Houston, Texas

- Categories: mexican, ice cream & frozen yogurt, breakfast & brunch

#5. Treats of Mexico

- Rating: 4.9/5 (131 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 724 Telephone Houston, Texas

- Categories: candy stores, shaved ice, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#6. Cosmic Ice Cream - Spring Branch

- Rating: 4.9/5 (49 reviews)

- Address: 8207 Long Point Road Houston, Texas

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, caterers

#7. Popston

- Rating: 4.9/5 (28 reviews)

- Address: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd. Ste B Houston, Texas

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#8. Flower & Cream - River Oaks

- Rating: 4.8/5 (13 reviews)

- Address: 3515 West Dallas St. Houston, Texas

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#9. milk + sugar

- Rating: 4.8/5 (44 reviews)

- Address: 1324 North Shepherd Drive Ste 110 Houston, Texas

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts

#10. Fruteria Queens

- Rating: 4.8/5 (17 reviews)

- Address: 3640 Hillcroft Ave. Houston, Texas

- Categories: juice bars & smoothies, ice cream & frozen yogurt

