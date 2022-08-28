National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston

HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend.

The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.

RELATED: Record numbers of students attending Historically Black Colleges, Universities

Derek Webber, Founder & President of Webber Marketing and Creator of the event, says the purpose is to strengthen the connection of the community to HBCU's.

"We're approaching $1 Million in scholarship money back to the participating schools," Webber tells FOX 26. "Supporting music, art and education. For us, it's vital to get the word out there about our HBCU's and the opportunities they have for our youth."

MORE: How historically Black colleges and universities have evolved in recent years

NBOTB also included a conference for entrepreneurs. National and local bank leaders showed up in the 5th Ward community to conduct a workshop with established and aspiring business owners. Food distribution to the homeless community also took place on Saturday morning.

Saturday night's event wrapped up with a live performance from rappers Quavo & Takeoff.

To find out more, click here.